Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.