Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

