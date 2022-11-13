It will be a cold day in Wahoo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
