Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wahoo today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Wahoo, with forecast models showing 29 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until FRI 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.

