Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Wahoo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.

