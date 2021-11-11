Wahoo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
