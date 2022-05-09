Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 90. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
More than a foot of snow was reported near Kimball, which led to Interstate 80 being shut down for several hours.
Dry and warmer across the state today, but dry conditions will not last for long. See when the next round of rain is expected to arrive in our area in Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner's latest update.
Wahoo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy r…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24%…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Rain. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Loo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance o…
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.
Dry for all, but a big difference in temperatures and wind across the state Friday. A cold front will bring storms back for Saturday night. Track all the changes in our Mother's Day weekend forecast.
Wahoo's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow i…