The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
