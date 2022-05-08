Wahoo folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
More than a foot of snow was reported near Kimball, which led to Interstate 80 being shut down for several hours.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Dry and warmer across the state today, but dry conditions will not last for long. See when the next round of rain is expected to arrive in our area in Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner's latest update.
Wahoo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy r…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun …
Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance o…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Rain. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Loo…
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24%…
Dry for all, but a big difference in temperatures and wind across the state Friday. A cold front will bring storms back for Saturday night. Track all the changes in our Mother's Day weekend forecast.