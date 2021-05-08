Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.