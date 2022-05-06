Wahoo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
More than a foot of snow was reported near Kimball, which led to Interstate 80 being shut down for several hours.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Dry and warmer across the state today, but dry conditions will not last for long. See when the next round of rain is expected to arrive in our area in Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner's latest update.
