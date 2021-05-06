Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Wahoo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.