Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Wahoo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.