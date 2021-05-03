Folks in the Wahoo area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Significant Weather Advisory until MON 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
