Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Increasing rain and severe storm chances through Monday in Nebraska. See when and where the threat for severe weather is the greatest in our complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Watch now: Rain chance lingers in far eastern Nebraska Thursday, big temperature difference across the state
With dry conditions for many, but showers and clouds persisting for the Lincoln and Omaha area, temps will vary significantly across Nebraska today. This will continue for Friday. Here's the latest.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecast…
A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect for much of the state Saturday night. Sensitive outdoor plants should be covered or brought indoors. Here's how cold temperatures will get.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Plan o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see clear s…
For the drive home in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday,…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Wahoo area can expect a siz…
Folks in the Wahoo area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees to…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Plan on…