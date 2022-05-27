Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.