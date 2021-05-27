Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
