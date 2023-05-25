The Wahoo area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. There is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
