Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. There is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South.