Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.

