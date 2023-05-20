Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Wahoo. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
