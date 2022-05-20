Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Wahoo. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until FRI 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.