Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Wahoo area Monday. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northeast.