Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Wahoo folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.