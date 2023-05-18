Wahoo folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
