Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 12:30 AM CDT.