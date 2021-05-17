Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.