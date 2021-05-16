Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 72% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
