Wahoo folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
