Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wahoo area. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
