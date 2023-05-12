The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
