Wahoo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
