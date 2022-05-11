The Wahoo area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
