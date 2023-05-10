Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
