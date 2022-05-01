Folks in the Wahoo area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
