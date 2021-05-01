Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
