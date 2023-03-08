It will be a cold day in Wahoo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
