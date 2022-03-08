Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
