Wahoo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
