Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wahoo Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.