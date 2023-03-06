The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wahoo Monday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
