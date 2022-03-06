Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wahoo today. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.