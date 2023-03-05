Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.