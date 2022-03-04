Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2022 in Wahoo, NE

Wahoo folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.