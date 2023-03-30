Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Wahoo. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 4:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2023 in Wahoo, NE
