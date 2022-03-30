Cool temperatures will blanket the Wahoo area Wednesday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
