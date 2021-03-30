Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Wahoo, NE
