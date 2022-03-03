Wahoo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2022 in Wahoo, NE
