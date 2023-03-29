The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wahoo Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.