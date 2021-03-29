Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Today's temperature in Wahoo will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.