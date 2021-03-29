 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

Today's temperature in Wahoo will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics